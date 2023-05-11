Amethi (UP), May 11 (PTI) A 13-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by two men who abducted her from her house in a village here on Thursday, police said.

Amethi Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said the girl's father filed a complaint accusing one Waris (20), who lives in his village, and an unidentified man of abducting and raping his daughter.

"The duo allowed the girl to return home in the morning," he added.

An FIR was lodged at Mohanganj police station here against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the police said.

