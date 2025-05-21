India News | 1,300 Posts of Jail Warders in Haryana Will Be Filled Shortly: CM Saini

Chandigarh, May 21 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said a major recruitment drive will be carried out in the prison department and around 1,300 posts of jail warders will be filled shortly.

Also, medical and paramedical vacancies in the prison department, as well as essential staff positions for the newly built Jail Training Academy in Karnal, will also be filled soon, he said.

The CM made these announcements after inaugurating the academy in Karnal, which aims to provide comprehensive training to prison personnel with a focus on reform, rehabilitation, and modernisation.

Saini also announced that new jails will be constructed in Panchkula, Dadri, and Fatehabad, with an investment of approximately Rs 300 crore. Furthermore, a Gaushala will also be started in the premises of the District Jail, Karnal, he said.

Addressing the gathering, he said that the new jail training academy marks the beginning of a transformative approach in the correctional system.

"This is not just the inauguration of a building, it is a change of perspective, the beginning of a new vision. Our prisons must become centers of change, revival, and reconstruction, not just punishment," he said.

The academy is spread over 6.5 acres and constructed at a cost of Rs 3.29 crore, an official statement said.

Saini said that the newly built academy will offer induction training for new recruits and refresher courses for existing staff, ensuring that prisons department officers and officials are trained in modern technologies, human rights, and psychological aspects of inmate reform.

With changing times, it is essential to equip our jail employees with not just the tools of discipline, but also the spirit of empathy, justice, and social rehabilitation, he added.

The CM said that India is undergoing a profound transformation under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the nation is moving steadily towards becoming a developed and technologically empowered India. A recent example of this was witnessed during Operation Sindoor, where the world recognised India's technical expertise, operational efficiency, and strategic skill, he said.

Saini said that technology is playing a pivotal role in enhancing transparency and accountability in governance and public administration.

In line with the goals of Digital India, Haryana is also moving towards establishing 'Smart Jails', where modern tools and systems will improve prison management.

He expressed confidence that this academy will emerge as a pillar of reform and innovation in the justice and correctional system.

The CM also visited an exhibition displaying various products created by jail inmates.

Speaking on the occasion, Cooperation and Jail Minister Arvind Sharma praised the progressive initiatives being undertaken by the Prison Department.

He said that Haryana's jails are being modernized and equipped with the latest technology to improve overall management and ensure better rehabilitation outcomes.

Highlighting the evolving role of prisons, Sharma said that today, jails are not just centres of confinement, they are spaces for transformation where inmates leave as reformed and better individuals.

He said that inmates are actively contributing to jail revenue through various skill-based programmes initiated within the prison system.

Sharma also urged CM Saini to consider starting weekly 'Gita Shloka' sessions and to ensure that regular yoga classes are held across all jails in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Jails Department, Sumita Misra expressed pride in the establishment of the Jail Training Academy, calling it a prestigious project brought to life through the vision and support of Chief Minister Saini.

She highlighted that such a modern and specialized jail training facility is not available in neighbouring states, and may well be the first-of-its-kind in North India.

Misra said that the state government is actively investing in advanced technologies to modernize prison department.

She stated that over 1,100 CCTV cameras have been installed across various jails in the state, significantly enhancing surveillance and security.

She further stated that comprehensive mapping of jails with respective courts has been done, enabling undertrial prisoners to appear in court virtually from within jail premises. This initiative not only reduces logistical costs and saves time, but also strengthens security and ensures smoother judicial processes, she said.

Director General, Prisons, Mohd Akil also spoke on this occasion and provided an overview of the facilities available at the newly established Jail Training Academy.

