Srinagar, Nov 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 138 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the infection count to 3,33,325, while two related deaths were reported from the Union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Thirty-two of the new cases were from the Jammu division and the remaining 106 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 59 new cases, followed by 16 cases in Budgam district.

There are 1,199 active novel coronavirus cases in the Union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 327681, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic now stands at 4,445, they said.

The officials said the mucormycosis (black fungus) tally in the UT remained unchanged at 49 as no fresh case was reported.

