New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) A Delhi court was on Wednesday informed by the police that 139 FIRs have been registered in the Kashmere Gate Police Station for causing danger or obstruction in the public way so far in 2025.

The station house officer (SHO) responded in a civil suit filed for removing the illegal obstruction or encroachment of public roads and footpaths in central Delhi, especially within a one-kilometre radius of the Tis Hazari district court and surrounding roads, such as Mori Gate Chowk to St Stephen road, GT Karnal Road, Lala Hardev Sahi Marg, Hamilton Road and Raj Pura Road.

The plea filed by a lawyer said trucks and transport services illegally loading and unloading goods aside from encroachments by street vendors resulted in severe traffic congestion, hampering pedestrian movement and disrupted work of advocates in the Tis Hazari courts.

On March 18, the court sought a detailed status reports from the authorities concerned, including the SHOs of Kashmere Gate and Subzi Mandi.

The reply by the SHO of Kashmere Gate said the area had a "very large footfall" because it was one of the biggest automobile parts markets and that regular action was taken against encroachment by the local and traffic police.

It said, "139 FIRs have been registered under Section 285 (danger or obstruction in public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at police station Kashmere Gate till date in the year of 2025. Moreover, regular action is being taken to ensure smooth movement and to maintain law and order."

In 2024, the reply said, a total of 20 heavy vehicles were impounded aside from 1,963 challans being issued for improper parking, and 1,700 challans for permit and registration certificate violations.

It said a total of 76 cases were registered against encroachments or obstructions in public places in 2024.

According to the report of the traffic inspector of Civil Lines, multiple factors caused vehicular congestion around Tis Hazari courts, including inadequate parking facility in and around the court premises, a large number of DTC buses plying in the area and lack of a foot-over bridge near gate numbers 3 and 4 of Kashmiri Gate metro station.

"The area of central Delhi is densely populated. Also, there are three popular thok (wholesale) markets, i.e, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Khoya Mandi where large number of people from different places visit these markets, and due to non-availability of proper parking space and congested roads, the visitors use small and slow moving commercial vehicles to reach these markets. Breakdown of vehicles, especially DTC buses on these roads, increases the problem," the report said.

It said that as remedial measures, the DTC was requested to explore the possibility of shifting the bus stand near the Tis Hazari traffic signal on Boulevard Road and the MCD was asked to explore the possibility of constructing a multilevel parking around Mori Gate.

The report said that the public works department (PWD) has been approached to study the feasibility of connecting Rani Jhansi Flyover to Yudhister Setu through an elevated road or underpass.

"To ensure hassle-free flow of traffic and to facilitate the pedestrians, the proposal to construct the foot-over bridge connecting bus stands on both carriageways of Boulverd Road near gate no. 3 and 4 of Metro station Kashmiri gate and install the iron grills on central verge of boulevard road has been sent to the concerned agency i.e PWD," it added.

