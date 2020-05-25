India News | 14 More Test COVID-19 Positive in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, Total Cases Rise to 359

Noida (UP), May 25 (PTI) Fourteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total number of infected to 359, officials said.

Five patients were discharged from hospitals, while the number of active cases rose to 119, they said.

Also Read | 'Flying Bullets', Squadron No 18, to be Made Operational at Sulur Airbase, Second IAF Squad to Fly LCA Tejas.

District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said 10,222 samples have been collected in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far for COVID-19 testing.

"Since yesterday, 199 samples were sent to government laboratories and 144 to private laboratories for testing of COVID-19," he said.

Also Read | Manipur CM Condemns Attack on Migrant Workers Traveling from Goa, Seek Bihar CM to Book Miscreants Immediately: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 25, 2020.

"On Monday, 14 people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 359. Five patients were discharged on Monday and a total 235 patients have recovered so far. There are 119 active cases now,” the officer said in a statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP has so far recorded five deaths – all of them male aged above 60 years, according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)