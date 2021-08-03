Srinagar, Aug 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 140 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of infected people to 321865, while three fatalities due to the disease in the last 24 hours pushed the toll to 4,384, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 70 were from the Jammu division and an equal number from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 21 cases followed by 19 in Rajouri district.

The number of active cases rose slightly to 1,293 in the union territory, while 3,16,188 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

They said the number of confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) stands at 35 in the UT as no fresh case was reported.

