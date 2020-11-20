Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (PTI) As many as 1,420 new cases of coronavirus infection were found in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the state's caseload to 1,94,402, the health department said on Friday evening.

The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,837 with seven more patients succumbing, it added.

At the same time, 1,040 patients also recovered during this period.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,94,402, New cases 1,420, Death toll 3,837, Discharged 1,77,515, Active cases 13,050 and People tested so far 71,01,057.

