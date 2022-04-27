New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Efforts are on to douse a fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi which has been raging for over 15 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

According to them, five fire tenders are working at the site.

Also Read | Global Decline of 75% in Meat Consumption Can Help Beat Climate Change, Claims New Study.

The fire broke out at the landfill site on Tuesday. The fire department received information about the blaze around 5.47 pm following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Later, three more fire tenders were pressed into service.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Bestiality Shocker: Man Arrested For Unnatural Sex With Cow in Lucknow.

Three incidents of fire were reported this year at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was doused after over 50 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)