Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): A dramatic incident unfolded near Arail Ghat in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, when a boat carrying 15 passengers capsized after colliding with another boat.

Fortunately, all 15 devotees on board were rescued successfully due to the swift response of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

According to SP Shwetabh Pandey, the boat was ferrying devotees for a holy dip when the accident occurred near the selfie point.

He added that the NDRF and SDRF forces quickly responded, and all 15 devotees were rescued successfully.

The authorities have launched an investigation and are taking action against those responsible for the collision.

Speaking to the reporters, SP Shwetabh Pandey said, "The army boat that was taking some for the devotees for a holy dip capsized near the selfie point. The SDRF and NDRF immediately responded to it, and all 15 devotees were rescued safely... we are taking action against those on the other boat... There is no injury reported to any devotee. Everyone is safe..." (ANI)

