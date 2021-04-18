Srinagar, Apr 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 1,526 new coronavirus cases, including of 226 travellers, taking the total of infected people to 1,46,692, even as six fresh deaths in the past 24 hours took the toll to 2,057, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 547 were from the Jammu division and 979 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 520 cases, including of 63 travellers, followed by 299 cases in Jammu district and 122 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has now reached 11,467 in the union territory, while 1,33,168 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 2,057 as six fresh deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

