New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha in a written reply that 1,532 cases of suicides by personnel of CAPFS, Assam Rifles (AR) and National Security Guard (NSG) since 2011.

MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to the question of Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal that the number of cases of suicides committed by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel since 2011 said that 1,532 cases of suicides by personnel of CAPFS, Assam Rifles (AR) and National Security Guard (NSG) since 2011

Also Read | GST: 28% Tax on Face Value in Casinos, Online Gaming, Horse Racing Will Increase Revenue Collection, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

MoS Home Further inform Lower House on the question of whether the Government is aware of any such cases caused due to harassment by the system and said that No such cases caused due to harassment by the system havebeen reported.

"A Task Force has been set up to identify relevant risk factors as well as relevant risk groups and to suggest remedial measures for prevention of suicides and fratricides in CAPFs and Assam Rifles (AR). The report of the Task Force is awaited" MoS Home Nityanand Rai added. (ANI)

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code: Kerala Becomes First State in India To Pass Resolution Against UCC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)