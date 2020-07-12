Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): As many as 1,560 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from West Bengal on Sunday, taking the state tally to 30,013.

"26 deaths were reported today and 622 persons were discharged in West Bengal in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 932 and 18,581 persons have been discharged," Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal said in a release.

Also Read | Mumbai Police ASI Suresh Jadhav Dies of COVID-19: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

With the highest single-day spike of 28,637 new cases and 551 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 8,49,553 on Sunday.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, this includes 2,92,258 active cases, and 5,34,621 cured and discharged or migrated patients. The toll due to the disease has reached 22,674 in the country. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir to Reopen Tourism in Phased Manner From July 14, Govt Issues Guidelines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)