Bhopal, Mar 3 (PTI) Sixteen children were injured after a school van carrying them hit a tree located by the roadside at Aamkheda village in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine ‘War’: Do’s and Don’t Advisory Issued by Ministry of Defense for Indian Nationals, Students in Kharkiv; Check Details Here.

Apart from the children, who are in the age group of five to 16, their attendant in the van, a woman, was also injured in the incident, they said.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Son Kills Father For Rejecting Marriage Proposal.

"The injured, including the woman attendant, have been admitted to a hospital. But no one has suffered any serious injury in the incident," Eitkhedi police station inspector Rakesh Verma told PTI.

While one of them sustained minor fractures, another one suffered an injury to his head, he added.

The incident occurred when the van, after picking up the students from their school in Golkhedi area in Eitkhedi, about 20 km from the district headquarters, was on its way to drop them home after their school got over, he said.

Initial investigation suggested that the steering of the vehicle failed, which led to the accident, Verma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)