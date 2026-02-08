Washington DC [US], February 8 (ANI): Adam Sandler revealed how he was introduced to director Paul Thomas Anderson, who directed him in the critically acclaimed 'Punch Drunk Love', through an unexpected phone call from Tom Cruise, according to People.

Sandler shared the story during a live conversation with film critic Leonard Maltin at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, California.

"I don't remember a hundred percent, but I was shooting (2000's) Little Nicky ... I was on the set," the 59-year-old actor said, recalling how he first connected with Anderson, whom he had never heard of at the time, as quoted by People

He added, "I got a phone call. I knew Tom Cruise a little bit. I get a phone call. My friend who's here tonight, Jonathan, I think comes up to me and says, 'Tom Cruise is on the phone for you.' I go, 'Oh, okay.' And I go, 'Hello?' And Cruise goes, 'Adam, I'm with my friend right now. He's a really wonderful director.'"

Sandler continued, "Cruise goes, 'He wrote a movie for you. He wants to talk to you.' I go, 'Okay ... now?' And he goes, 'Yeah.' I said, 'I'm shooting a movie right now.' He goes, 'He'll be quick.' So I go, 'Okay.' And then he gets on the phone, and then it's Paul and he goes, 'Hi. I just want to tell you I really like your movies.' I said, 'Oh man, that's cool. Thank you.' And he goes, 'And I wrote you a movie. I think it's really good. Would you mind if I brought it over to you so you could read it?' And I said, 'Yeah, man, anytime.' And that was that," as per People.

Sandler said he then went to see Anderson's 1999 film Magnolia, which the director wrote and directed, and recalled his excitement at the opportunity. "I was in the front row eating popcorn alone and I remember going, 'This guy wants to use me, man?' I got really excited, called him up. I said, 'Where's that script? Bring it over!'"

Reflecting on his experience working on 'Punch Drunk Love', Sandler spoke about rehearsing with Anderson and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. "That was something that I'll never forget. We were rehearsing with Paul. We rehearsed a lot before that movie, and I remember being up at Paul's house and rehearsing with film and doing that scene and doing other scenes all around the lawn of PTA's property," he said, according to People.

He added, "We'd walk around and do... and do the scenes, and we'd go at it [from] different directions. And then on the day when we shot that [scene] we kind of kept to ourselves and stayed in our own little worlds, and then when Paul called action, we went at it and went toe to toe, and felt what we felt, and I loved it."

Sandler concluded by praising Hoffman's craft and character, "I'm very proud that I worked with Phil. I loved him as a guy and I loved one of the best actors of our generation," as quoted by People. (ANI)

