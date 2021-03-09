Noida (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,627, official data showed.

The active cases in the district rose to 88 from 78 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Six more patients were discharged from hospitals in the district, taking the number of overall recoveries to 25,448, the fifth-highest in the state, the data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded a death toll of 91 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients has reached 99.30 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP rose to 1,678 from 1,634 on Monday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,94,104 and the death toll stood at 8,740 on Tuesday, the data showed.

