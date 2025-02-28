Chamoli, February 28: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that 16 out of 57 road construction workers, who got trapped under snow in an avalanche that hit near Mana village in Chamoli district today, have been rescued and efforts are on to save the remaining people. "57 of the BRO workers were trapped in the avalanche, out of which 16 workers have been rescued. All preparations have been made. We are taking help from the ITBP. The district administration and all others are in touch, and we are trying to rescue all as soon as possible," Chief Minister Dhami told reporters.

CM Dhami said that relief and rescue operations are underway by personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and BRO. In a self-made video, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said that personnel from the Indian Army, the ITBP, and the state disaster relief force have been mobilised for the rescue operation. Uttarakhand Avalanche: ‘16 BRO Workers Rescued, Taking Help From ITBP To Rescue Remaining Trapped Labourers’, Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Watch Video).

"Information about an avalanche has been received. Around 57 labourers of BRO (Border Roads Organisation), who undertake snow-clearing operations, had camped there. Our teams have been mobilised - ITBP, SDRF and Administration. There is active rainfall and snowfall activities there. So, we are unable to deploy heli-services. Movement is difficult," the Chamoli DM said. He further said that there has been no reports of any casualties so far. "Since satellite phones and other such equipment are not available there, we have not been able to have a clear communication with them. But we have not received any official information of any casualty...We are receiving full support from higher authorities. We hope that our team will reach there and rescue them safely," the district magistrate said.

Inspector General of Police, State Disaster Response Force Ridhim Agarwal said that a total of 57 workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were affected in the avalanche near Mana village. SDRF Inspector General of Police said that a team of the SDRF has left from Joshimath but due to road blockage in Lambagad, the process of opening the route by contacting the Army is underway. "The second team has been kept on alert at Sahasradhara helipad. Exact coordinates of the area have been obtained. As soon as the weather conditions improve, the high-altitude rescue team of SDRF will be dropped by helicopter at the nearest available place," Agarwal said. Moreover, SDRF and district administration are coordinating with personnel of the BRO and the Army. "The SDRF drone team has also been kept in readiness. Due to heavy snowfall, drone operations are not possible at the moment," he said. Uttarakhand Avalanche: 57 BRO Workers Trapped in Avalanche Near Mana.

BRO Executive Engineer CR Meena said that the rescue operations is being hampered due to heavy snowfall and the team is facing difficulties. "Three to four ambulances have also been sent, but due to heavy snowfall, the rescue team is facing difficulties in reaching there," BRO Executive Engineer said. Earlier today, Dhami posted on X, "Sad news was received about many workers being trapped under an avalanche during the construction work being carried out by BRO near Mana village in Chamoli district. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by ITBP, BRO and other rescue teams. I pray for the safety of all the labour brothers."

