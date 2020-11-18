Panaji, Nov 18 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up to 46,344 on Wednesday with 162 new cases of infection coming to light, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 670 as three more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 44,310 with 178 persons getting discharged on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in Goa is 1,364.

"A total of 1,716 samples were tested during the day," the official added.

