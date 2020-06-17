India News | 17 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Mumbai's Dharavi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Seventeen persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the number of positive cases to 2,106, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A total of 77 patients have succumbed to the disease in Dharavi till Wednesday, the BMC informed.

With an increase of 10,974 new cases and 2,003 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 3,54,065 on Wednesday while the toll due to the virus stands at 11,903.

This includes 1,55,227 active cases and 1,86,935 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

