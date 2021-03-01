Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) Punjab reported 635 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 1.83 lakh, the Health Department said.

With 18 more fatalities, the toll rose to 5,850, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases also jumped from 4,632 on Sunday to 4,853. On Sunday, the state had seen 582 cases of infections.

Among the new cases, Kapurthala reported 133, Hoshiarpur 93, Ludhiana 64 and Mohali.

A total of 394 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those who recuperated to 1,72,106. The new cases took the tally to 182,809, the bulletin said.

There are nine critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 106 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 50,13,117 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI

