Pilibhit (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her cousin brother here who also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, police said on Tuesday.

The young woman was at her uncle's house in a village in Amariya when she was raped on June 21, they said.

On the complaint of the girl's father, an FIR was lodged against the accused on charges of rape and threatening to kill her on Tuesday.

The accused found the young woman sleeping alone in the house and allegedly raped her, the complaint said.

When the woman returned home, she informed her parents about the incident who then informed police, it said.

