Ahmedabad, Jul 17 (PTI) Ahmedabad in Gujarat recorded 184 new coronavirus cases since Thursday evening, taking the total in the district to 23,964, the state health department said.

With five COVID-19 patients dying in Ahmedabad city, the death toll in the district reached 1,537 on Friday. No death was reported from the rural areas of the district during the day.

Of the 184 new cases, 166 were from Ahmedabad city and 18 from other parts of the district, the department said in a statement.

A total of 165 patients were discharged upon recovery on Friday, it said, adding that with this the number of recovered patients has gone up to 18,672 so far.

Of the 165 recovered patients, 153 were from the city and 12 others from rural parts of the district, it said.

Out of the total 2,108 COVID-19 deaths reported in Gujarat so far, as many as 1,537 were from Ahmedabad district alone with 1,480 of them from the city.

Of the total 23,780 positive cases reported in Ahmedabad district so far, 22,928 were from the city while the rest 1,036 were from other parts of the district.

