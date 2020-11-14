Surat, Nov 14 (PTI) Surat district reported 185 new coronavirus cases and one death on Saturday, the Gujarat health department said.

The tally of infections in the district thus rose to 38,472, it said.

One COVID-19 patient died, taking the death toll in the districtto 1,036.

Recovered cases outnumbered new cases in Surat on Saturday in both the city and rural areas.

In the city, against 143 new cases, 149 patients recovered. In rural areas, against 42 new cases, 51 patients recovered.

With a total of 27,280 patients getting discharged so far in the city, the COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 94.3 per cent, said the Surat Municipal Corporation.

The city's Athwa locality reported 30 new cases, the highest among its eight zones, raising its total cases to 5,483. Katargam comes second with a total of 4,875 cases.

As many as 14,383 people are quarantined in the city.

The number of patients admitted in various city hospitals is 330, including 157 who are admitted in two government hospitals, said the SMC.

Bed occupancy in the two government hospitals --civil hospital and SMIMER -- is 4.36 per cent and 7.31 per cent, respectively, it said.

In rural Surat, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kamrej tehsil rose to 2,133, the highest among nine tehsils, with eight new cases.

Kamrej has also reported 89 COVID-19 deaths so far, the highest among tehsils, officials said.

