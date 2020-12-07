Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) Punjab on Monday reported 19 more coronavirus deaths, pushing the toll to 4,934 while 620 new cases took the infection count to 1,56,839, a health bulletin stated.

There are 7,604 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the medical bulletin.

Mohali reported 148 new cases, followed by 136 in Jalandhar and 75 in Ludhiana, among fresh cases witnessed in the state.

A total of 886 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,44,301, as per the bulletin.

Sixteen critical patients are on ventilator support while 168 are on oxygen support, the bulletin further said.

A total of 33,65,119 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

