Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) A 19-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead on Sunday in Rajasthan's ??Dholpur district, police said.

Local Kotwali SHO Adhyatma Gautam said Sachin, a resident of Shaitanpura, took his own life by shooting himself in the head with a countrymade pistol.

He said Sachin's family members rushed him to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

The body was handed over to them after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they added.

