Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Maharashtra's Health Department on Tuesday reported a Guillian-Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak. As of now, 192 suspected patients have been identified, with 172 diagnosed with GBS and 7 deaths recorded.

Most cases are from Pune and surrounding areas. Fortunately, 104 patients have been discharged, while 50 are in ICU and 20 on ventilators.

A total of 192 suspected patients have been detected to date. Of these, 172 patients were diagnosed with GBS. A total of 7 deaths have occurred. Of these, 4 deaths were confirmed as GBS and 3 suspected deaths were reported. 40 patients from Pune MC, 92 from newly added villages in the PMC area, 29 from Pimpri Chinchwad MC, 28 from Pune Rural and 08 from other districts. Out of these patients, 104 have been discharged till now, 50 are in ICU and 20 are on ventilators, according to the Maharashtra Health Department.

The state health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have intensified surveillance efforts in affected areas.

Earlier, on February 6, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed 30 private water supply plants in the Nanded village, Dhayari, and adjoining areas on Sinhgad Road in Pune city. These areas have been identified as the epicenter of the outbreak. The action was taken against these plants in the last two days, said a PMC official.

The PMC took action against these plants after collecting water samples that were found unfit for drinking. Some plants lacked proper permission to operate, while others were contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria. Additionally, certain plants were not using disinfectants and chlorine to control contamination.

On February 3, the Union Health Minister held a high-level meeting with Maharashtra's key health and medical ministers and reviewed the public health measures being undertaken by the state health authorities, including testing and treatment of patients affected by GBS.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is an autoimmune condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to symptoms such as muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. (ANI)

