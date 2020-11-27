Noida (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 199 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 22,310 on Friday, official data showed.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district came down to 1,282 from 1,285 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The active case count in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fourth highest in the state.

On the bright side, 202 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 20,947, the fifth highest in the state.

With the death toll at 81, the district has a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients reached 93.89 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh rose to 25,639 from 25,422 on Thursday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,04,411 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,697 on Friday, the data showed.

