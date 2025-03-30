Prayagraj (UP), Mar 30 (PTI) A 20-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), who suffered from hearing impairment, has ended his life by jumping from the fifth floor of his hostel here, police said on Sunday.

They said the deceased has been identified as Madala Rahul Chaitanya (20), a first-year B.Tech student.

Also Read | HC on Virginity Test: Woman Cannot Be Forced To Undergo Virginity Test; 'Violation of Article 21, Says Chattisgarh High Court.

Sharing the information, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dhoomanganj, Ajendra Yadav said Chaitanya committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the hostel on Saturday night. On getting information, police had rushed the injured student to the SRN Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Public relations officer of the IIIT Pankaj Mishra told PTI that Chaitanya was admitted to the institute in the deaf-and-mute category. He did not come for classes for the last three months and was depressed due to academic pressure, Mishra said.

Also Read | 'Stop Reading History on WhatsApp': Raj Thackeray Slams Attempts To Incite Communal Tension Over Aurangazeb's Tomb.

He said Chaitanya was from Telangana's Nizamabad district and he had informed his mother about the pressure of studies.

Mishra said at 8 pm on Saturday, another first-year B.Tech student, Katravath Akhil (20), died of cardiac arrest. Akhil, also from Telangana, was suffering from many diseases, he added.

Mishra said a three-member inquiry committee has been formed to investigate all aspects of the deaths of the two students and it will submit its report to the IIIT director within a week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)