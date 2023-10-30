Palghar, Oct 30 (PTI) A cheating case accused and his driver have been arrested for allegedly trying to kill a woman police officer and her assistant by hitting them with a car in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday when a team led by the woman assistant police inspector (API) was searching for an accused in a cheating case registered at Achole police station, Naigaon police station's senior inspector Ramesh Bhame said.

The police team spotted the accused in a high-end car in Naigaon area. However, on seeing the police, the accused allegedly directed his driver to run the vehicle over the cops, the official said.

As the driver tried to mow down the police personnel, the car hit the compound gate of a housing society.

The police then nabbed the cheating case accused and his driver, the official said.

The API and one of her assistants were injured in the incident, he said.

The police have booked the two men under various Indian Penal Code Sections including 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or use of criminal force obstructing a public servant from discharging duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of duty).

