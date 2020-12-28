Fatehpur (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) Police arrested two men from the Hathgam police station area in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday and seized over a quintal of beef from their possession.

Hathgam Station House Officer (SHO) Aditya Singh said acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the two men -- Mohammad Naseem and Mohammad Arif -- with 102 kg of cow meat.

The SHO said a case was registered against the duo under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and they were sent to jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)