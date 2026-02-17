It's official! Kamal Haasan and Sivakarthikeyan are reuniting for a new film titled Seyon, following the massive success of 2024 released movie Amaran. The project was formally announced on February 16, 2026, a day ahead of Sivakarthikeyan's birthday on February 17, with a striking first-look poster unveiled by the producer-actor himself. ‘Parasakthi’ Star Sivakarthikeyan Meets Ajith Kumar in Abu Dhabi, Says He Spent an Inspiring Day With Him (See Pics)

Seyon marks the second collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan's production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI). Their previous association with Amaran proved to be a major milestone. Sivakumar Murugesan, known for the upcoming film Thaai Kizhavi, is directing Seyon. The title, along with the imagery in the first-look poster, featuring peacocks and a sickle, symbolically references Lord Murugan, also known as Seyon in Tamil tradition. ‘Parasakthi’ Trailer: Sivakarthikeyan Takes On Ravi Mohan in His Battle Against Hindi Imposition in Sudha Kongara’s Political Action Drama Co-Starring Sreeleela (Watch Video)

Sivakarthikeyan’s Rugged Look Revealed

The poster presents Sivakarthikeyan in a rugged, rustic avatar, a sharp departure from his recent role in Amaran. Music for Seyon will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan, while cinematography will be handled by Vivek Vijaykumar. The makers are aiming for a theatrical release in 2026. Following the title announcement, the team revealed plans for a "Seyon Celebration" event scheduled for February 17 at 10 AM. A teaser or glimpse video is expected to be unveiled at the event, offering audiences their first visual preview of the film.