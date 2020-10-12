Coimbatore, Oct 12 (PTI): Two brothers, aged 11 and 7, were found dead under a bridge in nearby Tirupur on Monday, police said.

The two - identified as Mohammed Sameer and Mohammed Zahir - had gone fishing in the Noyyal River on Sunday and did not return home, the police said.

The parents of the brothers lodged a complaint and the bodies were found under the bridge today, they said.

Investigations have begun and the bodies have been sent for postmortem, they added.

