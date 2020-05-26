India News | 2 Brothers Injured in Leopard Attack in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), May 26 (PTI) Two brothers were injured in a leopard attack on Tuesday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, forest department sources said.

Sandeep and Rajan were working in their agricultural farm in Ramchandrihi village under Nichalaul range when the leopard attacked them, sources said.

People nearby rushed to the spot on hearing the cries of the two brothers and the feline retreated to the forested area after seeing the crowd.

The two injured men were admitted to a community health centre, said Nichalaul Forest Ranger Officer Jagannath Prasad.

Villagers have requested the forest department to catch the leopard moving freely in the area, the FRO said.

