AirAsia Flight From Jaipur, With 70 Passengers, Makes Full Emergency Landing in Hyderabad Due to Fuel Issues

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, May 26: An AirAsia flight made emergency landing at the Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad after reporting fuel-related issues. The aircraft was arriving from Jaipur, with a total of 70 passengers onboard, confirmed reports. The destination was Hyderabad. The pilot was compelled to make a "full emergency landing" due to fuel issues in the aircraft. No injuries were reported. IndiGo Mumbai to Kolkata Flight Cancellation Leaves 3 Migrants Stranded, Airline Assures Accommodating Them on Next Flight After Journalist Shares Video.

The incident involving the AirAsia flight was reported on the second day of flights' resumption across the country. All domestic and international were grounded since third week of March as a nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus transmission.

Update by ANI

A day earlier, chaos had erupted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad as several departing and arriving flights were cancelled. The cancellation was triggered due to the state government's insistence of managing only 20 departing flights and 19 arrivals. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had reportedly recommended double the numbers for to and fro operations from Hyderabad.

In the days to come, the flight operations across the nation are set to increase, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri. On Monday, a total of 532 flights were plied, with the maximum of demand received from non-Metros, he added. The number of passengers that flew on Day 1 of flights resumption was 39,231.