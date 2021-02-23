Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with nearly 400 grams of heroin and cannabis in separate incidents in Jammu district on Tuesday, police said.

A police party rounded up a suspect, identified as Kalu, at Bahu fort area. During a search, 120 grams of heroin was recovered from him, they said.

The accused has been arrested and a case registered against him at Bagh-e-Bahu police station, they added.

In the second incident, a police team intercepted a motorcycle-borne man at Jourian in Akhnoor belt. During a search, 250 grams of cannabis was seized from his possession, the police said.

He has been arrested and a case registered against him, they said.

The Jammu police is taking every possible step to eradicate the drug menace, they said.

"We request people of the area to come forward and share information about drug peddling or consumption on 9086100100 or 100 with the police for the cause. Your identity will be kept confidential," a police officer said.

