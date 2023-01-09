Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): Two glass window cleaners died on Monday after a hydraulic lift trolley fell from the 15th floor of a Mumbai building, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The incident took place in the Worli area of the city.

According to the BMC reports, two people were doing glass cleaning work in a building in the Worli area. Suddenly, the hydraulic lift trolley fell down along with the workers. After which both the workers died.

The people standing nearby immediately rushed to the accident spot and informed the BMC department, the reports stated.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

