Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police claimed to have solved eight cases of house-breaking thefts with the arrest of two persons and recovered stolen items worth Rs 9.57 lakh.

Also Read | While Inflation is Expected to Moderate in 2023-24 It is Likely to Roll Above the 4% … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

A police probe team worked on several leads and checked the footage of 90 CCTVs in Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Bonkode Gaon areas of Navi Mumbai before nabbing the accused on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I Vashi) Vivek Pansare told reporters on Tuesday.

Stolen items worth Rs 9.57 lakh have been recovered from the two accused, identified as Ankush Dhage (36), who worked as a driver, and Bablu Bangali (30), he said.

Also Read | Dhangri Attack: Jammu and Kashmir Police Says Terrorists Hiding in Rajouri Hills, Announces Rs 10 Lakh Reward for Info on Them.

All the cases which were detected were registered at Koparkhairane police station, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)