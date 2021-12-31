New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a parking attendant following an argument in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place area, police said on Friday.

According to police, Subhash Place police station received a PCR call regarding the incident on Thursday.

During inquiry, it was found that a quarrel took place between the security guards of D-Mall and parking attendants over the removal of vehicles from the parking area. Whitewash work was going on in the mall and vehicles were spattered with paint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Parking attendant Amrit Lal, a resident of Pitampura, sustained head injuries after he was beaten up by one Sajjan and his two associates. Lal succumbed to his injuries during treatment, she said.

Sajjan (24), a resident of Ashok Vihar and Sanjeev (25), a resident of Shakurpur, have been arrested, the DCP said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the incident, the police said.

Another case was registered on the basis of the statement of an injured guard Satyapal. In this case, Sunil, a resident of Bhajanpura, has been arrested, they said.

