Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Two brothers were injured after a big and heavy stone rolled down a hill and hit their hut in Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, a fire official said.

Also Read | Can Electric Vehicles Be Charged Like Mobiles? Two MIET Students May Have the Answer.

The incident took place when the victims, aged 20 and 25, were sleeping inside their hut in New Bharat Nagar locality of suburban Chembur, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Family Asks Dalit DU Student Harassed by Jilted Lover to Stop Education.

Both the injured persons were rushed to the Sion Hospital and they were stated to be out of danger, the official said.

Later, one of them was discharged after treatment, a police official said.

About a fortnight back, authorities had cautioned residents of the area in the wake of such incidents during the monsoon season last year, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)