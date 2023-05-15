Pilibhit (UP), May 15 (PTI) Two people were injured when a leopard attacked them in a village here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Santoshpura village in Sungarhi area, they said.

Dorilal (38) was working in his field when the leopard attacked him. Villagers raised an alarm and the leopard fled, the police said.

Later, the leopard attacked another villager, Harishankar, they said.

Both the injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

A Forest Department team is trying to trace the leopard, they said.

