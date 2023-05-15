Balrampur, May 15: Five people were injured after a leopard attacked them while they were working in their fields in the Sohelwa forest area here on Monday, an official said. They were attacked by a female leopard which was along with her cubs, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sam Maran M said. Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Critically Injured After Big Cat Attacks Him in His Field in Pilibhit.

In the incident, which occurred at Bhujehra village, Shravan Kumar (20), Indra (28), Om Prakash (33), Mar Gathu (30) and Karta Ram (30) were injured, he said. They are being treated at the Shivpura Community Health Centre.

Shravan Kumar was attacked first and on hearing his cry for help, the others rushed to save him, but were also attacked and injured, Maran said.

By the time other villagers reached the spot, the leopard had fled into the forest, the DFO said. Maran said a forest department team has been deployed to trap the leopard and villagers have been advised not to venture near the forest.

