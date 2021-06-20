Kannauj (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) Two people were killed and 12 others injured when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees, who were returning after taking a bath in the Ganga river at Shringi Rampur Ghat, turned turtle in Chhibramau here on Sunday, officials said.

The accident took place as the driver of the tractor lost control of the tractor, they said.

SDM Devesh Kumar Gupta said the deceased have been identified as Sheela Devi (50) and Bantu (16) and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The injured have been hospitalized, he added.

