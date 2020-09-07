North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], September 7 (ANI): Two people were killed while two others were injured in a crude bomb explosion at a house in Kamarhati Golaghat area here in West Bengal, police said.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Sajid and Raja.

After getting the information, the police of Kamarhati outpost rushed to the spot and took four injured persons to the nearby hospital. Of which, two later declared dead while one among them is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at Sagar Dutta Medical College Hospital.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

