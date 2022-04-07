New Tehri (Ukd), Apr 7 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others injured after their vehicle fell into a deep gorge here, officials said on Thursday.

The passengers were returning from Vikas Nagar late on Wednesday night when the driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 250 metre deep gorge on Bel-Parogi motor road, killing two persons on the spot, Dhanolti SDM Lakshmi Raj Chauhan said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Shoots Grandfather, Aunt to Death Over Property Dispute in Karnal Village; Absconding.

After being informed by villagers, a team from the administration reached the spot and pulled the injured out of the gorge, he said.

The mishap occurred at around 9 pm.

Also Read | OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro Launched in India at Rs 29,999; First Sale on April 11, 2022.

The deceased were identified as Govind Singh (48) and Rajesh (32), officials said.

The driver of the vehicle Manoj Rana, Balvir Singh and Kunwar Singh who were injured have been hospitalised, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)