Rourkela (Odisha), Apr 17 (PTI) Two youths were killed after their motorcycle collided with a truck during a Ram Navami procession in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bastab Majhi (17) and Abhimanyu Baa (18) of Subdega area in the district.

The incident occurred near a petrol pump at Tumulia under the jurisdiction of Talsara police station, the police said.

Some locals had organised a motorcycle rally to celebrate Ram Navami, and the youths participated in the procession.

“The two youths had gone to the nearby petrol pump to get fuel for their bike. The reason behind the accident is yet to be established," the Inspector-in-Charge of Talsara police station, Pushepndra Sagar, said.

They were immediately taken to the hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead.

The bodies will be sent for post-mortem examination before handing over to their family members, he said.

