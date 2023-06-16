Budaun (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A woman and a minor girl were killed when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed on them here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Lilwa village in Ushait and four others sustained minor injuries, they said.

While Saroja Devi (46) was crushed and died on the spot, Jyoti (8) succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said.

"The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. Four family members of Saroja sustained minor injuries," Station House Officer of Ushait police station Veerpal Singh Tomar said.

