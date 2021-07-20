Sultanpur (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) Two labourers were found dead at separate places here on Monday, police said.

The body of Acchelal Yadav (40) was found by a railway gateman near block road crossing in the Lambhua area around 6 am, they said.

In the other incident, Rakesh (30), who had been missing since Sunday evening, was found hanging from a tree near Keshavpur village, they said, adding the bodies were sent for postmortem and investigation in the two cases was on.

