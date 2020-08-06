Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Two men allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in the neighbouring Shamli district on Thursday, police said.

Niraj Kumar (35), who was owner of a medical store, allegedly killed himself by consuming poisonous substance in Kotwali area, they said.

Kumar's family said that he was depressed, according to police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, they said.

In the second incident, a man allegedly hanged himself at his house in Banat village. He was worried over a family dispute, police said.

