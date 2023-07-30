Ferozepur (Punjab), Jul 30 (PTI) Two Ludhiana residents were taken into custody in Pakistan after the swollen Sutlej river apparently swept them away from a village along the international border in this Punjab district to the neighbouring country, police said.

Ratanpal and Havinder Singh of Sidhwan Bet in Ludhiana's Jagraon were apprehended by the Pakistani Rangers on Saturday and the Border Security Force was subsequently informed, they said.

Also Read | Amanda Bynes Checks Into New Mental Health Treatment Centre To Work on Continue Working on Her Illness.

Police said it was unclear how the two reached Ferozepur from Ludhiana. A police official here said the exact circumstances and sequence of events would become clear once the duo is handed over to the Indian authorities.

"We received information on Saturday that two people, who were stated to have been swept away by the river to the Pakistani side, were apprehended by the Pakistani Rangers," the police official said.

Also Read | In Seema Haider, Anju Rafael Rerun, Sri Lankan Woman Crosses Over To India to Marry Facebook Friend of Six Years in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor.

Flag meetings were held between the Border Security Force and the Pakistani Rangers on Saturday and Sunday in connection with this, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)