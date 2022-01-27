Cuddalore(TN), Jan 27 (PTI) Two children in the age group of 8 to 13 years were killed in a building collapse near here on Thursday, when a group of three boys were playing there, police said.

The incident took place at Old Ramapuram village when the building, constructed for the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees but not in use now, collapsed.

The roof and side wall of the building suddenly caved in, trapping the boys under the debris, killing two on the spot, police said. Another boy with serious injuries has been admitted to the Cuddalore government hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the children and announced a relief of Rs two lakh each to their families.

In a statement, he announced Rs 50,000 for the injured.

