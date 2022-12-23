Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Two Naxals were neutralised and one injured Naxal was apprehended during the joint operation of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Police and Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Police under the jurisdiction of the SPS Damrancha and Chhattisgarh border area.

Gadchiroli police in a statement said, on Friday, based on the reliable intelligence received, a joint anti-naxal operation was launched by the commandos of Special Operation Squads (C-60), Gadchiroli (comprising of 300 commandos) and DRG of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh State (one unit of DRG comprising of 20 commandos) under the jurisdiction of SPS Damrancha and Chhattisgarh border area.

The joint team crossed into Chhattisgarh from Gadchiroli border during combing operation and when they were combing through deep forest of Tekameta, 10 kms from Maharashtra border, some hidden armed Maoists opened indiscriminate fire in the direction of police party with the intention to kill them and thereafter to snatch away their arms and ammunition. At that time, the commandos made an appeal to the Maoists to stop the gunfire and surrender. But, disregarding the appeal made by police, the Maoists intensified gunfire at the commandos.

Then, in order to counter the attack, the commandos opened retaliatory fire at the Maoists in self-defence. This ensued a gun battle between the Police and the Naxalites which lasted for about 30 to 45 minutes. Sensing mounting police pressure, the Maoists fled away from the place of incident taking cover of thick forest, police said.

As the gunfire ended, the commandos carried out the search of the place of incident. During the search, commandos recovered one body of female naxalite named Kanthi Lingavva @ Anitha, Age 41 years, R/o Laxmi Sagar, PS Kadam, Dist. Nirmal, Telangana State. She had worked as DVCM Indravelli AC of KM Divisional Committee and Government of Maharashtra has announced bounty of Rs. 16 lakhs on her arrest. Similarly, Telangana Government has announced bounty of Rs. 05 lakhs on her head. She was wife of Mailarappu Adellu @ Bhashkar, Member of Telangana State Committee / Secretary, Kumram Bhim Divisional Committee, police said.

Also, one male body of an unknown naxalite has been recovered along with 02 SLR, one country made rifle, ammunitions and huge cache of naxal belongings from the spot. One injured naxal named Lachhmayya Kuchha Weladi, Age 28 years, R/o Tekameta, PS Farsegad, Dist. Bijapur (CG) has been taken into custody by the police party. Currently, he was operating as a Jan Militia Member of the Naxalites. An additional reinforcement has been rushed to the above place of incident and a combing operation is going on.

For the first time, Gadchiroli Police has operated so deep outside the border of Maharashtra in joint coordination with Bijapur Police. Further process of registration of FIR is going on and the offence will be transferred to Bijapur Police for further investigation.

Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli has appreciated the efforts and bravery of the C-60 commandos and vowed to intensify the anti-naxal operations against the Left Wing Extremists. (ANI)

